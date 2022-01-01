Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve curry

One Well Brewing image

PIZZA

One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm

4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
Curry On Over$10.95
Vegan curry with red onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, garbanzo beans, and garlic in a coconut milk broth served over white rice (Dish is served as is – No Substitutions). Garnished with cilantro. 10.95 Vegan and Gluten-Free as is. Add seasoned chicken (+2) or plant-based chicken (+3)
More about One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
Zooroona Mediterranean Grill image

 

Zooroona Mediterranean Grill

1710 West Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Curry Potatoes$6.00
More about Zooroona Mediterranean Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Spaghetti

Chocolate Lava Cake

Veggie Burgers

Sliders

Bisque

Pizza Steak

Avocado Toast

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Kalamazoo to explore

Portage

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Augusta

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (572 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston