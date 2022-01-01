Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Crows Nest

816 S. Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, red pepper aioli, brioche onion roll
More about Crows Nest
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery image

 

Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery

7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.99
More about Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fletcher's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Fletcher's Pub
Fish Express image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Fish Express

620 Riverview Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries$3.89
*(non-halal/non-kosher)
More about Fish Express

