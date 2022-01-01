Fried pickles in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve fried pickles
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Pickle Fries
|$8.49
Lightly breaded pickle spears fried golden brown served with ranch.
Main Street Pub
5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo
|Pickle Fries
|$7.99
Pickles cut french fry style, breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with a side of ranch
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Old Goat Tavern
2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Fried Pickle Burger
|$10.00
3 Patties, Cajun Seasoning, Mixed Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Diced Onions, All Folded into a Grilled 12-Inch Jalapeno Cheddar Wrap, Cut into Thirds, Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Roadhouse
1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Battered and fried pickle spears
Latitude 42° Brewing Company
6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Fried Freestone PIckles
|$10.50
Locally sourced deep-fried Freestone Pickle Co. spears, parsley, L42° sauce