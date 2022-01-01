Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve fried pickles

Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pickle Fries$8.49
Lightly breaded pickle spears fried golden brown served with ranch.
More about Fletcher's Pub
Main Street Pub image

 

Main Street Pub

5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pickle Fries$7.99
Pickles cut french fry style, breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with a side of ranch
More about Main Street Pub
The Old Goat Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Old Goat Tavern

2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickle Burger$10.00
3 Patties, Cajun Seasoning, Mixed Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Diced Onions, All Folded into a Grilled 12-Inch Jalapeno Cheddar Wrap, Cut into Thirds, Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
More about The Old Goat Tavern
University Roadhouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Roadhouse

1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

Avg 3.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$8.00
Battered and fried pickle spears
More about University Roadhouse
Item pic

 

Latitude 42° Brewing Company

6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Freestone PIckles$10.50
Locally sourced deep-fried Freestone Pickle Co. spears, parsley, L42° sauce
More about Latitude 42° Brewing Company
Fish Express image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Fish Express

620 Riverview Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Fried Pickles(6) Pc$8.89
Sm Fried Pickles(4) Pc$5.99
More about Fish Express

