Fritters in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve fritters
Main Street Pub
4514 W. Main St., Kalamazoo
|Fritter Wrap
|$9.49
Crispy chicken tenders, ranch dressing, tomatoes, shredded cheese and shredded lettuce are wrapping in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Ranch Fritter Wrap
|$9.99
Sliced chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese & ranch in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
Main Street Pub
5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo
|Fritter Wrap
|$9.99
Crispy chicken tenders, ranch dressing, tomatoes, shredded cheese and shredded lettuce are wrapping in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Old Goat Tavern
2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Fritter Wrap
|$9.00
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, Rolled In A Jalapeno Tortilla, With Goat Fries
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Roadhouse
1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
|Ranch Fritter Wrap
|$10.00
Chicken tenders topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.