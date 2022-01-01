Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goulash in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve goulash

Consumer pic

 

Main Street Pub - West Main

4514 W. Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Goulash$10.99
House made goulash topped with parm.
More about Main Street Pub - West Main
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's - Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Goulash$9.00
Goulash$9.00
More about Theo & Stacy's - Downtown

