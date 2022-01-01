Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve grits

Breakfast At Tiffiny’s - 5222 West Main Street

5222 West Main Street, Oshtemo Charter Township

Shrimp & Grits$15.99
More about Breakfast At Tiffiny’s - 5222 West Main Street
Theo & Stacy's - Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Side Grits$4.00
More about Theo & Stacy's - Downtown

