Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grits in
Kalamazoo
/
Kalamazoo
/
Grits
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve grits
Breakfast At Tiffiny’s - 5222 West Main Street
5222 West Main Street, Oshtemo Charter Township
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Grits
$15.99
More about Breakfast At Tiffiny’s - 5222 West Main Street
Theo & Stacy's - Downtown
234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
Avg 4.6
(960 reviews)
Side Grits
$4.00
More about Theo & Stacy's - Downtown
Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo
Green Beans
Tossed Salad
Tacos
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Cheeseburgers
Turkey Clubs
Steak Calzones
Fish And Chips
More near Kalamazoo to explore
Portage
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Holland
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Saugatuck
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Plainwell
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Otsego
No reviews yet
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Augusta
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(211 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(572 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston