Hash browns in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve hash browns

Maggies Cafe

3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hash Browns Side$2.50
grilled crispy hash browns
More about Maggies Cafe
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery

7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hash Browns$3.09
More about Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
HAMBURGERS

The Rooster's Call

6050 Gull Road, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 B&G with 1 Egg, 1/2 Meat & Hash Browns$8.29
One Biscuit covered with our homemade sausage gravy, served with one egg and your choice of meat, and hash browns on the side.
1/2 B&G with 1 Egg and Hash Browns$6.59
One Biscuit covered with our homemade sausage gravy, served with one egg and hash browns on the side.
B&G with Eggs and Hash Browns$8.99
Two biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with two eggs and hash browns served on the side.
More about The Rooster's Call

