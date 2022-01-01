Mac and cheese in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve mac and cheese
PIZZA
One Well Brewing
4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo
|Mack And C - Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Mac & Cheese with a side of applesauce, carrots, or kettle chips,
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Trak Houz Bar & Grill
5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO
|Mac & Cheese - BYO
|$10.95
|Mac & Cheese - BBQ Pork
|$14.95
|Mac & Cheese - Buffalo Chicken
|$14.95
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Corner Mac & Cheese
|$12.99
Elbow macaroni tossed with our 5 cheese sauce and topped with 5 cheeses & toasted bread crumbs. Baked to order until bubbly golden brown.
Don't forget to add signature toppings!!
Add regular or Cajun grilled chicken or BBQ Pork for $4
Add shrimp or brisket for $5
|Kids Mac n Cheese
Latitude 42° Brewing Company
6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Entree Mac & Cheese
|$15.50
Cavatappi pasta, cheddar, Gouda, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, parsley, biscuit, butter, farm-fresh vegetable
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.50
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$8.50
