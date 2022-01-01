Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve mac and cheese

One Well Brewing image

PIZZA

One Well Brewing

4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
Mack And C - Kid Mac & Cheese$6.00
Mac & Cheese with a side of applesauce, carrots, or kettle chips,
More about One Well Brewing
Trak Houz Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Trak Houz Bar & Grill

5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese - BYO$10.95
Mac & Cheese - BBQ Pork$14.95
Mac & Cheese - Buffalo Chicken$14.95
More about Trak Houz Bar & Grill
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Corner Mac & Cheese$12.99
Elbow macaroni tossed with our 5 cheese sauce and topped with 5 cheeses & toasted bread crumbs. Baked to order until bubbly golden brown.
Don't forget to add signature toppings!!
Add regular or Cajun grilled chicken or BBQ Pork for $4
Add shrimp or brisket for $5
Kids Mac n Cheese
More about Fletcher's Pub
Main Street Pub image

 

Main Street Pub

5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Bites$9.99
More about Main Street Pub
Item pic

 

Latitude 42° Brewing Company

6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Entree Mac & Cheese$15.50
Cavatappi pasta, cheddar, Gouda, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, parsley, biscuit, butter, farm-fresh vegetable
Side Mac & Cheese$4.50
Kids Mac n Cheese$8.50
More about Latitude 42° Brewing Company
Fletcher's Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Corner Mac & Cheese$12.99
Elbow macaroni tossed with our 5 cheese sauce and topped with 5 cheeses & toasted bread crumbs. Baked to order until bubbly golden brown.
Don't forget to add signature toppings!!
Add regular or Cajun grilled chicken or BBQ Pork for $4
Add shrimp or brisket for $5
Kids Mac n Cheese
More about Fletcher's Pub
LFG Bar image

 

LFG Bar

116 Portage St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pac Mac N' Cheese$9.00
Mac n Cheese made with our homemade beer cheese, and breadcrumbs on top. Served with fries.
More about LFG Bar

