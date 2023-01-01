Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve meatball subs

One Well Brewing image

PIZZA

One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm

4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub-Stitute$12.95
Meatball sub - Plant-based meatballs served on a toasted hoagie bun with house marinara sauce and melted Mozzarella cheese. Garnished with oregano and served with kettle chips and a pickle. 12.95. Dish is vegetarian as is. Cannot be Vegan or Gluten-Free. Sub Hearty Slaw for chips + 2. Sub chili or Soup du Jour + 3.
More about One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's - Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy BBQ Meatball sub and fries$9.00
More about Theo & Stacy's - Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Banana Splits

Chicken Nuggets

Stew

Steak Calzones

Tacos

Turkey Bacon

Strawberry Shortcake

Po Boy

Map

More near Kalamazoo to explore

Portage

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet

Augusta

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (585 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston