Meatball subs in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
PIZZA
One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo
|Meatball Sub-Stitute
|$12.95
Meatball sub - Plant-based meatballs served on a toasted hoagie bun with house marinara sauce and melted Mozzarella cheese. Garnished with oregano and served with kettle chips and a pickle. 12.95. Dish is vegetarian as is. Cannot be Vegan or Gluten-Free. Sub Hearty Slaw for chips + 2. Sub chili or Soup du Jour + 3.