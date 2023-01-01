Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pasta salad in
Kalamazoo
/
Kalamazoo
/
Pasta Salad
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve pasta salad
The Ample Pantry
4325 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
No reviews yet
Pasta Salad
$0.00
More about The Ample Pantry
Texas Corners Brewing Company
6970 Texas Dr, Kalamazoo
No reviews yet
Pasta Salad Feature
$17.00
Tomato basil canestrini pasta, red onion, cucumber, tomato roasted zucchini, summer squash, red onion, cucumber, tomato, olive oil drizzle (served cold, default Vegan)
More about Texas Corners Brewing Company
