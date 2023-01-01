Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pecan pies in
Kalamazoo
/
Kalamazoo
/
Pecan Pies
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve pecan pies
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
La Familia Cafe
224 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
Avg 4.5
(145 reviews)
Pecan Pie
$3.00
More about La Familia Cafe
Skinny Kennys BBQ & Ice Cream - Kalamazoo
7000 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo
No reviews yet
Pecan Pie
$5.00
Sprinkled in our sugar
More about Skinny Kennys BBQ & Ice Cream - Kalamazoo
Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo
Cheeseburgers
Patty Melts
Cheesecake
Carrot Cake
Po Boy
Rangoon
Pineapple Pizza
Chicken Marsala
More near Kalamazoo to explore
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Holland
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Saugatuck
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Plainwell
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Otsego
No reviews yet
Augusta
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(235 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(621 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(430 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(984 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston