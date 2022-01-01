Po boy in Kalamazoo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

One Well Brewing image

PIZZA

One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm

4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
I'm Just A Po Boy$12.95
Plant-Based Shrimp Po Boy - Plant-based shrimp breaded in rice flour, fried golden brown and seasoned with Old Bay on a hoagie bun with shredded lettuce, tomato and remoulade. Served with chips and a pickle. Dish is vegan/vegetarian as is. Cannot be Gluten-Free. 12.95
More about One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
Item pic

 

Nonla Burger - Burdick St.

2103 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po Boy Sando$7.50
Fried white shrimp, shredded cabbage, sliced red onion, cilantro and cajun aioli on a toasted bun.
More about Nonla Burger - Burdick St.

