Po boy in Kalamazoo

More about One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo
|I'm Just A Po Boy
|$12.95
Plant-Based Shrimp Po Boy - Plant-based shrimp breaded in rice flour, fried golden brown and seasoned with Old Bay on a hoagie bun with shredded lettuce, tomato and remoulade. Served with chips and a pickle. Dish is vegan/vegetarian as is. Cannot be Gluten-Free. 12.95