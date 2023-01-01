Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve prime ribs

Item pic

 

The Ample Pantry

4325 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
01/25 ONLY Prime Rib$25.50
More about The Ample Pantry
University Roadhouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Roadhouse

1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

Avg 3.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib$22.90
More about University Roadhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Sliders

Muffins

Mushroom Soup

Jambalaya

Fritters

Garlic Chicken

Avocado Burgers

Cookies

Map

More near Kalamazoo to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet

Augusta

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston