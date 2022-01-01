Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve pudding

Zooroona Mediterranean Grill

1710 West Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$7.00
Traditional Middle Easter dessert, topped with raisins, walnuts, and cinnamon.
More about Zooroona Mediterranean Grill
Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Pudding$3.75
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown

