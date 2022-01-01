Quesadillas in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve quesadillas
Maggies Cafe
3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo
|Quesadilla
|$9.25
diced chicken, onion, gr pepper and shredded cheese grilled in a large tortilla
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Trak Houz Bar & Grill
5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.95
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$11.19
egg, chorizo, avocado, tomato, green pepper, cheddar-jack cheese, cilantro, green onion sauce, in a grilled tortilla. Served with sour cream & salsa
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$5.29
crispy fried chicken tender, cheddar-jack cheese, flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.29
grilled chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, black bean & corn salsa, green onion sauce, grilled in a flour tortilla, served with sour cream and salsa on the side
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Kids Quesadilla
|Quesadilla
|$7.99
Crispy flour tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and scallions.
$3.00 extra for choice of: beef, pork, chicken or portabella mushroom
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
La Familia Cafe
224 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|kids quesadilla
|$6.50
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
|breakfast quesadilla
|$8.99
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Old Goat Tavern
2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
Cajun Chicken, Mixed Cheese, Tomato, & Grilled Onion, In a Jalapeno Tortilla, w/ Sour Cream & Salsa
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Roadhouse
1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Giant flour tortilla filled with your choice seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, pulled pork, or cheese and pico de gallo. Grilled and served with salsa and sour cream.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Fletcher's Pub
3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo
|Kids Quesadilla