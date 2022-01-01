Quesadillas in Kalamazoo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Maggies Cafe

3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.25
diced chicken, onion, gr pepper and shredded cheese grilled in a large tortilla
More about Maggies Cafe
Trak Houz Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Trak Houz Bar & Grill

5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.95
More about Trak Houz Bar & Grill
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery image

 

Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery

7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Quesadilla$11.19
egg, chorizo, avocado, tomato, green pepper, cheddar-jack cheese, cilantro, green onion sauce, in a grilled tortilla. Served with sour cream & salsa
Kid's Quesadilla$5.29
crispy fried chicken tender, cheddar-jack cheese, flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side
Chicken Quesadilla$11.29
grilled chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, black bean & corn salsa, green onion sauce, grilled in a flour tortilla, served with sour cream and salsa on the side
More about Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla
Quesadilla$7.99
Crispy flour tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and scallions.
$3.00 extra for choice of: beef, pork, chicken or portabella mushroom
More about Fletcher's Pub
La Familia Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

La Familia Cafe

224 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (145 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
kids quesadilla$6.50
Quesadilla$9.00
breakfast quesadilla$8.99
More about La Familia Cafe
The Old Goat Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Old Goat Tavern

2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$8.00
Cajun Chicken, Mixed Cheese, Tomato, & Grilled Onion, In a Jalapeno Tortilla, w/ Sour Cream & Salsa
More about The Old Goat Tavern
University Roadhouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Roadhouse

1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

Avg 3.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$12.00
Giant flour tortilla filled with your choice seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, pulled pork, or cheese and pico de gallo. Grilled and served with salsa and sour cream.
More about University Roadhouse
Fletcher's Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla
More about Fletcher's Pub
The Rooster's Call image

HAMBURGERS

The Rooster's Call

6050 Gull Road, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, green pepper, onion, and cheese. Served with lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, and salsa.
More about The Rooster's Call

