Reuben in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve reuben

Maggies Cafe

3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
West Coast Reuben$9.75
deli sliced turkey, cole slaw, swiss cheese and 1000 island on the side
East Coast Reuben$9.75
deli sliced corned beef, cour, swiss and 1000 island dressing on the side
More about Maggies Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood

1908 W Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (426 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$5.53
More about Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
California Reuben$10.99
Bluegill Reuben$13.99
Reuben$10.99
Swirl rye bread topped with swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, a half pound of shaved corned beef brisket and sauerkraut..
More about Fletcher's Pub
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders

8126 W Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
LTO Reuben$1.00
Oven baked sub with roast beef, Swiss cheese, kazoopysauce, onion, green pepper, lettuce and tomato.
More about Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Roadhouse

1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

Avg 3.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
New York Reuben$11.00
Traditional preparation. Half $6 Full $10
Half NY Reuben$8.00
Traditional preparation. Half $6 Full $10
More about University Roadhouse
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fletcher's Reuben$10.99
1/2 Bluegill Reuben$8.99
1/2 Fletcher's Reuben$7.99
More about Fletcher's Pub
Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Califorinia Reuben$11.00
Grilled Reuben$11.00
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
HAMBURGERS

The Rooster's Call

6050 Gull Road, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Reuben$10.59
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1,000 Island Dressing on Rye.
More about The Rooster's Call

