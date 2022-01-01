Reuben in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve reuben
Maggies Cafe
3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo
|West Coast Reuben
|$9.75
deli sliced turkey, cole slaw, swiss cheese and 1000 island on the side
|East Coast Reuben
|$9.75
deli sliced corned beef, cour, swiss and 1000 island dressing on the side
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
1908 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Reuben
|$5.53
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|California Reuben
|$10.99
|Bluegill Reuben
|$13.99
|Reuben
|$10.99
Swirl rye bread topped with swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, a half pound of shaved corned beef brisket and sauerkraut..
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders
8126 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|LTO Reuben
|$1.00
Oven baked sub with roast beef, Swiss cheese, kazoopysauce, onion, green pepper, lettuce and tomato.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Roadhouse
1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
|New York Reuben
|$11.00
Traditional preparation. Half $6 Full $10
|Half NY Reuben
|$8.00
Traditional preparation. Half $6 Full $10
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Fletcher's Pub
3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo
|Fletcher's Reuben
|$10.99
|1/2 Bluegill Reuben
|$8.99
|1/2 Fletcher's Reuben
|$7.99
Theo & Stacy's Downtown
234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Califorinia Reuben
|$11.00
|Grilled Reuben
|$11.00