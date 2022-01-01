Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice pudding in
Kalamazoo
/
Kalamazoo
/
Rice Pudding
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve rice pudding
Zooroona Mediterranean Grill
1710 West Main St., Kalamazoo
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$7.00
Traditional Middle Easter dessert, topped with raisins, walnuts, and cinnamon.
More about Zooroona Mediterranean Grill
Theo & Stacy's Downtown
234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
Avg 4.6
(960 reviews)
Rice Pudding
$3.75
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
