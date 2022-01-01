Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve salmon

Comensoli's Italian Bistro image

 

Comensoli's Italian Bistro

762 W. Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Seared Salmon$19.95
8oz. Seared Salmon with Garlic Butter and Grilled Lemon served with Vegetables and Roasted Red Potatoes.
Smoked Salmon Pasta$23.95
Slowed Roasted Tomato, Gourmet Mushrooms and Smoked Salmon in Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce
Zooroona Mediterranean Grill image

 

Zooroona Mediterranean Grill

1710 West Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Kabob$24.00
University Roadhouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Roadhouse

1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

Avg 3.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon BLT$13.00
Grilled salmon, bacon, mixed greens and tomatoes. Served on three-cheese focaccia with pesto mayo.
Consumer pic

 

Latitude 42° Brewing Company

6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Korean BBQ Salmon$23.00
Sustainably sourced salmon, egg fried rice, bell pepper, snap peas, water chestnut, sweet corn, carrot, onion, garlic, tuxedo sesame seeds, scallion, crispy bean threads, Korean BBQ glaze, lime
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$14.00
Item pic

SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

427 E Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (2680 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Salmon$10.00
cucumber, scallion
