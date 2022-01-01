Salmon in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve salmon
More about Comensoli's Italian Bistro
Comensoli's Italian Bistro
762 W. Main St., Kalamazoo
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$19.95
8oz. Seared Salmon with Garlic Butter and Grilled Lemon served with Vegetables and Roasted Red Potatoes.
|Smoked Salmon Pasta
|$23.95
Slowed Roasted Tomato, Gourmet Mushrooms and Smoked Salmon in Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce
More about Zooroona Mediterranean Grill
Zooroona Mediterranean Grill
1710 West Main St., Kalamazoo
|Salmon Kabob
|$24.00
More about University Roadhouse
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Roadhouse
1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
|Salmon BLT
|$13.00
Grilled salmon, bacon, mixed greens and tomatoes. Served on three-cheese focaccia with pesto mayo.
More about Latitude 42° Brewing Company
Latitude 42° Brewing Company
6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Korean BBQ Salmon
|$23.00
Sustainably sourced salmon, egg fried rice, bell pepper, snap peas, water chestnut, sweet corn, carrot, onion, garlic, tuxedo sesame seeds, scallion, crispy bean threads, Korean BBQ glaze, lime
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
Theo & Stacy's Downtown
234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Grilled Salmon
|$14.00