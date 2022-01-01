Sliders in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve sliders
Crows Nest
816 S. Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo
|Breakfast Sliders
|$13.00
2 Buttermilk biscuit sandwiches with scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, scratch sausage gravy
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Trak Houz Bar & Grill
5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO
|Fried Chicken Sliders
|$9.95
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$9.95
|Burger Sliders
|$9.95
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Breakfast Sliders
|$7.89
|Sliders
|$9.99