Sliders in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve sliders

Consumer pic

 

Crows Nest

816 S. Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Sliders$13.00
2 Buttermilk biscuit sandwiches with scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, scratch sausage gravy
More about Crows Nest
Trak Houz Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Trak Houz Bar & Grill

5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sliders$9.95
Pulled Pork Sliders$9.95
Burger Sliders$9.95
More about Trak Houz Bar & Grill
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery image

 

Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery

7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Sliders$7.89
Sliders$9.99
More about Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Revel and Roll West

4500 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
BD Pork Sliders$5.00
More about Revel and Roll West

