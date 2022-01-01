Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Strawberry shortcake in
Kalamazoo
/
Kalamazoo
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake
$4.99
More about Fletcher's Pub
Theo & Stacy's Downtown
234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
Avg 4.6
(960 reviews)
Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes
$10.50
Strawberry Shortcake French Toast
$10.50
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
