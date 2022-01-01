Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake$4.99
More about Fletcher's Pub
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes$10.50
Strawberry Shortcake French Toast$10.50
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Rice Pudding

Cappuccino

Sweet Potato Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Greek Pizza

Huevos Rancheros

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Kalamazoo to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (505 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston