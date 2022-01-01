Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stuffed mushrooms in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms

Comensoli's Italian Bistro image

 

Comensoli's Italian Bistro - Downtown Kalamazoo

762 W. Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms$14.95
More about Comensoli's Italian Bistro - Downtown Kalamazoo
Consumer pic

 

Texas Corners Brewing Company

6970 Texas Dr, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stuffed Mushrooms$12.00
More about Texas Corners Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Muffins

Baklava

Garden Salad

Brisket

Tossed Salad

Rangoon

Grilled Chicken

Coleslaw

Map

More near Kalamazoo to explore

Portage

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Augusta

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (572 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston