Tomato soup in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve tomato soup

Crow's Nest

816 S. Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo

Bowl Of Creamy Tomato Soup$5.00
house-made soup served with choice of toast
One Well Brewing image

PIZZA

One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm

4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Soup du Jour- Tomato Bisque$5.95
Soup du Jour: Tomato Bisque. Vegetarian and Gluten-free as is. Cannot be Vegan (Contains Cream). 5.95.
