Tomato soup in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve tomato soup
Crow's Nest
816 S. Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo
|Bowl Of Creamy Tomato Soup
|$5.00
house-made soup served with choice of toast
PIZZA
One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo
|Soup du Jour- Tomato Bisque
|$5.95
Soup du Jour: Tomato Bisque. Vegetarian and Gluten-free as is. Cannot be Vegan (Contains Cream). 5.95.