Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve tortas

La Familia Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

La Familia Cafe

224 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (145 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta$10.99
Breakfast Torta$10.99
More about La Familia Cafe
Item pic

 

Latitude 42° Brewing Company - Oshtemo - Brewery - Kitchen - Distilery

6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta Al Pastor$15.50
Roasted Pork, Sazon, pineapple, red onion, slaw, tortilla strips, chipotle aioli, scallion, Ace Bakery brioche.
More about Latitude 42° Brewing Company - Oshtemo - Brewery - Kitchen - Distilery

Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Pancakes

Muffins

Omelettes

Egg Sandwiches

Fritters

Hot Chocolate

Mediterranean Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Kalamazoo to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet

Augusta

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1209 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston