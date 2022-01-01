Go
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

Kalapawai is an iconic brand and a family business built from a historic site and paying homage to our plantation-era, corner-store heritage. Serving a range of café favorites from coffee and sandwiches to sirloin and wine, each of our three locations offers a distinct experience shaped by and for our island neighbors.

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Popular Items

Breakfast Croissant$7.50
Bacon, Egg and cheese on a toasted flaky buttery croissant.
Kapolei Club$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles & honey dijonnaise
Latte
French Dip$12.50
Roast beef & provolone on a garlic baguette w/ au 'jus & a side of horseradish
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Kalua pork w/ egg, pepper jack, hash browns, confetti black beans & Andy's Bueno Salsa
Kailua Club$12.50
Turkey, avocado & Monterey jack w/ lettuce, tomato, sprouts, mustard & mayo on multi-grain
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.10
Da Geevum Burger$18.00
1/2 lb Wagyu beef burger w/ pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, Hau'ula tomatoe, romaine & balsamic onion on a brioche bun w/ truffle Maui potato chips.
English Muffin Sandwich$5.50
w/ egg & American cheese
Breakfast Bagel$5.50
w/ egg & American Cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

750 Kailua Rd

Kailua HI

Sunday5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
