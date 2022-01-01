Go
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

Kalapawai is an iconic brand and a family business built from a historic site and paying homage to our plantation-era, corner-store heritage. Serving a range of café favorites from coffee and sandwiches to local beer and wine, each of our four locations offers a distinct experience shaped by and for our island neighbors.

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

41-865 Kalanianaole Hwy • $$$

Popular Items

Kalapawai Beach Burger$13.50
1/3 lb grilled wagyu beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and basil aioli on toasted brioche bread
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.50
Parmesan breaded chicken, shredded mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, arugula and pepperoncini on toasted ciabatta bread
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Flour tortilla filled with kalua pork, egg, pepper jack cheese, breakfast potatoes, confetti black beans and salsa
Breakfast Bagel$5.50
Choice of toasted everything or plain bagel with egg and american cheese
Fried Egg Sandwich$7.50
Toasted brioche bun with american cheese, bacon and mayo
Kailua Club$12.50
Turkey, avocado, monterey jack cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, sprouts, mustard and mayo on multi-grain bread
Latte
Hummus Veggie Wrap$9.50
Flour tortilla filled with cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, tomatoes, kalamata olives and arugula
Breakfast Bento$9.00
Jasmine rice with egg, spam, bacon and portuguese sausage
French Dip$12.50
Roast beer and provolone cheese on a garlic baguette with au jus and a packet of horseradish
Upscale
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Corkage Fee
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

41-865 Kalanianaole Hwy

Waimanalo HI

Sunday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

