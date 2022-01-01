Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
Kalapawai is an iconic brand and a family business built from a historic site and paying homage to our plantation-era, corner-store heritage. Serving a range of café favorites from coffee and sandwiches to local beer and wine, each of our four locations offers a distinct experience shaped by and for our island neighbors.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
41-865 Kalanianaole Hwy • $$$
41-865 Kalanianaole Hwy
Waimanalo HI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
