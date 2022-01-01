Go
Kalaya

Open with limited capacity.

764 S 9th St

Popular Items

Thai Jasmine Rice$3.00
Coconut Rice$5.00
Pad Prik King Jae$28.00
Dried red curry with tofu, oyster mushroom, ginger, long beans & kaffir leaves. Vegan. Spice level: x
Kana Pla Kem$17.00
Stir-fried Chinese broccoli, salted fish garlic, Thai chili, oyster sauce & soy sauce. Gluten-Free.
Pad Ma Kua Yao Tao Jieow$15.00
Stir-fried eggplant with fermented soybean sauce, miso, Thai basil, sesame oil & long hots. Vegan. Not Gluten-Free.
Som Tum$17.50
Green papaya salad with long beans, cherry tomatoes, fish sauce, Thai chili, dried shrimp & peanuts --served with sticky rice. Gluten-Free.
Kang Ghai Khao Mun$28.50
Southern style chicken curry -- served with coconut rice (pandan leave, shallot, garlic & cilantro). Gluten-Free. Spice level: xxx
Sticky Rice$3.00
Shaw Muang$17.00
Flower-shaped dumplings with ground chicken filling, cucumber, red chili & cilantro. Gluten-Free.
Pad Thai Chaiya$39.00
southern style glass noodle pad thai with jumbo shrimp, egg, chives, beansprouts, ground peanuts, dried shrimp & tofu. gluten-free.
Location

764 S 9th St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
