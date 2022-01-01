Go
Kalaya Thai Market

Come grab 'n go your lunch & dinner from our award winning kitchen. We also offer ingredients and Thai grocery for your own Thai cooking at home.

922 S 9th St • $$

Avg 4.7 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

1.5-ft vegan Banh Mi$35.00
-Smoked coriander sweet potato
-Spicy curry vegan mayo
-cucumber
-onion
-carrot
-jalapeno
-basil
-cilantro
-long hot
-on a 1.5 foot long Amoroso roll
(the one on the left-handed side of the photo)
3-ft hand pulled Moo Hong pork Banh Mi$85.00
3-foot long Banh Mi with our Kalaya's signature braised Moo Hong pork on Amoroso's roll
-Pulled Moo Hong pork
-Cilantro spicy mayo
-Cucumber
-Onion
-Carrot
-Jalapeno
-Basil
-Cilantro
-Long hot
*10-lbs of Banh Mi. Can serve a party of 6
Crab curry roll$32.00
Our popular lump crab curry with special Amoroso's curry bun, chinese celery, onion, curry mayo, long hot & cilantro. 3 pcs of rolls
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

922 S 9th St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
