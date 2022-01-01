Go
Toast

Kalbis Grill

Come in and enjoy!

3959 Wilshire Blvd. #B9

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blazin' Bird$11.99
Spicy Chicken, white steamed rice, grilled onion, spinach, corn, tomato with white and green sauce
Pot Stickers (4 pieces)$2.99
Deep fried dumpling with mixture of ground beef & pork
Fries$2.99
Tater Tots$2.99
Kalbi Saltado$14.99
Kalbis Steak, white steamed rice, potato, grilled onion, corn, tomato with white and red sauce
Kimchi Pork$12.99
Spicy Pork, white steamed rice, grilled onion, kimchi, spinach, Monterey Jack cheese with white sauce
Chicken$11.99
Steak & Pork$16.99
Steak$14.99
Steak & Chicken$16.99
See full menu

Location

3959 Wilshire Blvd. #B9

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Here's Looking At You

No reviews yet

Chef Jonathan Whitener's progressive SoCal food in the heart of Los Angeles: Koreatown.

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!Yifang Taiwan Fruit is a Boba Store located in Korean town, Los Angeles, CA that specializes in making fresh Fruit tea and Boba milk tea. We use the most premium tea leaves grown in Asia, and combine them with locally sourced organic fruits, organic wholemilk and healthy cane sugar to deliver wide range of old-fashioned drinks. YiFang says NO to artificial additives, every cup is freshly brewed and hand-mixed with 100% real ingredients. We simply serve our customers the best drinks. Come visit us at 3726 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston