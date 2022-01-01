Go
Toast

City Foundry Group - Kalbi Taco Shack

House-made Asian marinades with a Mexican twist! Located inside City Foundry's Food Hall.
For Online Ordering -Serving Asian Fusion Tacos, Burritos & Rice Bowls.
(For full menu - visit Foundry location)
See y'all soon. Thank you!

3730 Foundry Way

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3730 Foundry Way

ST. LOUIS MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fordo's Killer Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chicken Scratch

No reviews yet

Chicken Scratch is a casual counter service take on rotisserie chicken, sandwiches, salads, sides, and home made sauces

Subdivision Sandwich Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

City Foundry Group - Hello Poke

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston