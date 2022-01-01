Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Kaldi's Coffee at the Depot
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
1 EAGLE ROW
ATLANTA, GA 30322
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
1 EAGLE ROW, ATLANTA GA 30322
Nearby restaurants
Kaldi's Coffee at the SOM
Come in and enjoy!
Kaldi's Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Let's Taco Bout It
Come in and enjoy!
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.