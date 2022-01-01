Go
Kaldi's Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

52 N Euclid Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Egg & Cheddar Biscuit$5.49
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
Vanilla Latte
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Egg Bagel$7.99
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Latte Iced$5.00
two shots of espresso and cold milk
Avocado Toast$6.99
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
Drip Coffee
sweet, balanced, and classic house blend brewed daily
Peanut Butter Energy Bite$1.39
Breakfast Burrito$10.49
cheesy eggs, sausage, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
Breakfast Bowl$10.29
quinoa, arugula, candied bacon, sweet potatoes, avocado mash, black sesame seeds & a fried egg tossed in a hot sauce vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

52 N Euclid Ave

St. Louis MO

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
