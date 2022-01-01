Go
Toast

Kaldi's Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

120 S. KIRKWOOD RD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Vanilla Latte
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Egg & Cheddar Biscuit$5.49
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
Avocado Toast$6.99
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
Peanut Butter Energy Bite$1.39
Latte Iced$5.00
two shots of espresso and cold milk
Breakfast Burrito$10.49
cheesy eggs, sausage, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
Egg Bagel$7.99
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Vanilla Latte Iced$5.25
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Drip Coffee
sweet, balanced, and classic house blend brewed daily
See full menu

Location

120 S. KIRKWOOD RD

KIRKWOOD MO

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Citizen Kane's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Racanelli's Pizza

No reviews yet

Family, friends, students and every Kirkwood fan of New York Style Pizza knows that Racanelli’s is THE place for great food, fun and more! Located on the nostalgic strip of Kirkwood Road, our Kirkwood location is your destination for the perfect lunch or dinner when you’re in the mood for great pizza and good times.
Our Kirkwood location offers:
Patio dining
Draught beer
Specialty appetizers.
Private parties, and more!
We even help the Boy Scouts earning badges by making their own pizzas!
By the slice or by the pie, if you’re in Kirkwood stop on by!

Hot Box Cookies - Kirkwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Teleo Coffee

No reviews yet

We are a coffee shop whose mission is to love our neighbors one cup at a time! We sell locally sourced speciality coffee and non coffee beverages that go directly back into the St. Louis community. Come by and see us today. We can't wait to serve you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston