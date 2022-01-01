Go
Kale My Name

Globally inspired - 💯% Plant Based restaurant!
EVERY DAY: 11am -10pm
Brunch - Every Fri,Sat,Sun
📍Irving\\Albany Park , 60618

SALADS

3300 W Montrose Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (1050 reviews)

Popular Items

Tequenos$10.00
Venezuelan Cheese Sticks served with Garlic Aioli [SF]
4 Tequeños not enough? Add more.
Cauliflower Wings$13.00
Buffalo or BBQ
Carrot and Ranch Dressing On The Side [GF, SF]
Three Empanadas$12.00
Potato and Veggies served with Garlic Aioli [SF]
Three not enough? Add the extra one!
Italian Seitan Wrap$15.00
Seitan, Mushrooms, Kale, Mozzarella Cheese, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garlic Aioli
Jackfruit Wrap$15.00
Jackfruit, Black Beans, Corn, Kale, Pico de Gallo and Chipotle Aioli [GF]
Caesar Avocado Wrap$15.00
Avocado, Kale, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing [GF]
Mac Balls$12.00
Fried Mac and Cheddar Cheese Balls
Ranch Dressing on the side [GF, SF]
4 MacBalls come in one order. Feel free to add one more.
Chicago Burger$16.00
Beyond Burger Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Kale, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Awesome Sauce and Side of Fries [SF]
Lentil Soup
Cup 6oz or Bowl 12oz of Lentil Soup.
Buffalo Tofu Wrap$15.00
Fried Tofu, Buffalo Sauce, Kale, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Ranch Sauce [GF]
Casual
Hipsters
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3300 W Montrose Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
