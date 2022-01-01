Go
Kaleo's Bar and Grill

On the way to Pohoiki Beach and Fissure 8, Kaleo’s Bar and Grill is the place to go for Hawaii’s favorite foods. Fresh fish, steaks, local grass fed burgers, and the famous Lilikoi Cheesecake. With live entertainment, great food, and service with aloha!

15-2969 Pahoa Village Road

Popular Items

Coconut Crusted Shrimp$10.00
house favorite!
Kalua Pork Wontons$8.00
house favorite!
Location

Pahoa HI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
