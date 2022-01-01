Kalispell restaurants you'll love

Go
Kalispell restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kalispell

Kalispell's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Scroll right

Must-try Kalispell restaurants

Frugals Kalispell (North) image

 

Frugals Kalispell (North)

635 Treeline Rd. Ste. 1, Kalispell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Burger$5.38
Our Double Burger comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, and diced onions.
Grilled Cheese$3.25
Our grilled cheese is served on Texas Toast and comes with 2 slices of American cheese.
Double Burger Combo$9.88
Combos include a french fry, fry sauce, & a 22oz fountain soda. Our Double Burger comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, and diced onions.
More about Frugals Kalispell (North)
Ranger Joe's Pizza image

PIZZA

Ranger Joe's Pizza

1805 U.S. 93 S, Kalispell

Avg 3.7 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Triple Cheese Bread$9.00
Mozzarella, Cheddar, Monterey Jack cheeses, garlic spread (contains soy), parmesan and Romano cheese, and a side of pizza sauce.
NY Round Large 16" - Road To The Sun$21.00
Pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, olives
Grizzly Bear Toppings (Up To Three)$12.50
Half circle oven-baked pizza with Mozzarella, ricotta cheese, garlic spread (contains soy), up to three toppings of your choice, parmesan and Romano cheese on top, and a side of pizza sauce.
More about Ranger Joe's Pizza
Sable Coffee image

 

Sable Coffee

625 Treeline Dr, Kalispell

Avg 4.6 (214 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
London Fog - Vanilla$3.00
Chai Tea Latte$3.00
Iced Latte
More about Sable Coffee
The Interim Bar image

 

The Interim Bar

139 1st ave W, Kalispell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
sliders$14.00
three elk sliders, tomato, bacon jam, cheddar, onion ring, sweet roll
karaage$11.00
hand-breaded japanese fried chicken, red pepper coulis, honey
(dairy-free)
steak frites$24.00
8oz sliced hanger steak, hand cut fries, house chimichurri
More about The Interim Bar
The Brass Tap image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

85 Treeline Rd, Kalispell

Avg 4.4 (1040 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Bias Brewing image

 

Bias Brewing

409 1st Ave E, Kalispell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Bias Brewing
Restaurant banner

 

Fork in the Road

3250 US Hwy 2 E, Kalispell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fork in the Road
Restaurant banner

 

Roadhouse Bar & Casino

2205 US Highway 93 S, Kalispell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Roadhouse Bar & Casino
Restaurant banner

 

The Ritz Lounge

116 Main Street, kalispell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Ritz Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kalispell

Tacos

Sliders

Map

More near Kalispell to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Missoula

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Columbia Falls

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Missoula

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston