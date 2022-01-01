Kalispell restaurants you'll love
Frugals Kalispell (North)
635 Treeline Rd. Ste. 1, Kalispell
|Popular items
|Double Burger
|$5.38
Our Double Burger comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, and diced onions.
|Grilled Cheese
|$3.25
Our grilled cheese is served on Texas Toast and comes with 2 slices of American cheese.
|Double Burger Combo
|$9.88
Combos include a french fry, fry sauce, & a 22oz fountain soda. Our Double Burger comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, and diced onions.
PIZZA
Ranger Joe's Pizza
1805 U.S. 93 S, Kalispell
|Popular items
|Triple Cheese Bread
|$9.00
Mozzarella, Cheddar, Monterey Jack cheeses, garlic spread (contains soy), parmesan and Romano cheese, and a side of pizza sauce.
|NY Round Large 16" - Road To The Sun
|$21.00
Pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, olives
|Grizzly Bear Toppings (Up To Three)
|$12.50
Half circle oven-baked pizza with Mozzarella, ricotta cheese, garlic spread (contains soy), up to three toppings of your choice, parmesan and Romano cheese on top, and a side of pizza sauce.
Sable Coffee
625 Treeline Dr, Kalispell
|Popular items
|London Fog - Vanilla
|$3.00
|Chai Tea Latte
|$3.00
|Iced Latte
The Interim Bar
139 1st ave W, Kalispell
|Popular items
|sliders
|$14.00
three elk sliders, tomato, bacon jam, cheddar, onion ring, sweet roll
|karaage
|$11.00
hand-breaded japanese fried chicken, red pepper coulis, honey
(dairy-free)
|steak frites
|$24.00
8oz sliced hanger steak, hand cut fries, house chimichurri
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
85 Treeline Rd, Kalispell
|Popular items
|Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
|Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
Fork in the Road
3250 US Hwy 2 E, Kalispell
Roadhouse Bar & Casino
2205 US Highway 93 S, Kalispell
The Ritz Lounge
116 Main Street, kalispell