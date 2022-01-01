Brisket in Kalispell

Smoked Beef Brisket, smoked 16+ hours over real wood & charcoal until juicy & tender.

Combo of sliced & chopped "flat" and "point" portions and served on a toasted sandwich roll with our tangy Carolina Slaw (no mayo).

GF without the roll.

Toppings & Sauces available:

Chopped onion, pickled jalapenos, sauerkraut, house made Carolina mustard sauce & Boar's Head Deli mustard and house made Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce.

