Brisket in Kalispell
Kalispell restaurants that serve brisket
The Brass Tap
85 Treeline Rd, Kalispell
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
KnucklHed BBQ
|Smoked Brisket Sammich
|$14.00
Smoked Beef Brisket, smoked 16+ hours over real wood & charcoal until juicy & tender.
Combo of sliced & chopped "flat" and "point" portions and served on a toasted sandwich roll with our tangy Carolina Slaw (no mayo).
GF without the roll.
Toppings & Sauces available:
Chopped onion, pickled jalapenos, sauerkraut, house made Carolina mustard sauce & Boar's Head Deli mustard and house made Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce.