Muffins in
Kalispell
/
Kalispell
/
Muffins
Kalispell restaurants that serve muffins
Sable Coffee
625 Treeline Dr, Kalispell
Avg 4.6
(214 reviews)
Bacon Egg Cheese English Muffin
$6.25
More about Sable Coffee
Wheat Montana Kalispell - 405 Main Street
405 Main Street, Kalispell
No reviews yet
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
$3.25
Montana Morning Muffin
$3.25
Blueberry Muffin
$3.25
More about Wheat Montana Kalispell - 405 Main Street
