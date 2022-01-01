Tacos in Kalispell
Kalispell restaurants that serve tacos
More about Alchemy Lounge
Alchemy Lounge
139 1st ave W, Kalispell
|salmon tacos
|$16.00
ancho chili, handmade corn tortillas, brunoise white onion, cilantro (df, gf)
More about The Brass Tap
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
85 Treeline Rd, Kalispell
|2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)