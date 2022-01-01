Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Kalispell

Go
Kalispell restaurants
Toast

Kalispell restaurants that serve tacos

The Interim Bar image

 

Alchemy Lounge

139 1st ave W, Kalispell

No reviews yet
Takeout
salmon tacos$16.00
ancho chili, handmade corn tortillas, brunoise white onion, cilantro (df, gf)
More about Alchemy Lounge
2 Steak Tacos image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

85 Treeline Rd, Kalispell

Avg 4.4 (1040 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Kalispell

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Kalispell to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Missoula

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Columbia Falls

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Missoula

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston