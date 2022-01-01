Kalkaska restaurants you'll love

Kalkaska restaurants
  • Kalkaska

Kalkaska's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Kalkaska restaurants

Bear Lake Inn and Dingman's Beer Garden image

 

Bear Lake Inn and Dingman's Beer Garden

19 West Bear Lake Rd, Kalkaska

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basket Tater Toss Up$4.00
Alfredo$12.00
MED Bobs Supreme$18.50
More about Bear Lake Inn and Dingman's Beer Garden
Nico's Pizza & Grinders image

PIZZA

Nico's Pizza & Grinders

606 N Cedar St, Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Nuggets
Tossed with our own garlic butter & parmesan cheese.
Nico's Bread$10.49
16 pieces of pulled apart bread covered with garlic butter & cheese.
Turkey Guacamole '8'$10.99
Turkey, bacon, hot pepper rings, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend
More about Nico's Pizza & Grinders
Shirley's in the Woods image

 

Shirley's in the Woods

10945 W Bear Lake Rd SE, Kalkaska

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Shirley's in the Woods
More near Kalkaska to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

