Kalpak Foods, INC - 1101 Vienna Ct
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1101 Vienna Ct, Grafton WI 53024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Stillery - Grafton - 1304 12th Avenue
No Reviews
1304 12th Avenue Grafton, WI 53024
View restaurant
Union House Cedarburg | Restaurant & Bar
5.0 • 7
W62N559 Washington Ave Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurant