Go
Banner picView gallery

Kalpak Foods, INC - 1101 Vienna Ct

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1101 Vienna Ct

Grafton, WI 53024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1101 Vienna Ct, Grafton WI 53024

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hutch
orange star4.6 • 191
1321 Wisconsin Ave Grafton, WI 53024
View restaurantnext
The Stillery - Grafton - 1304 12th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1304 12th Avenue Grafton, WI 53024
View restaurantnext
Hefner's Custard
orange star4.5 • 596
N71W5184 Columbia Rd Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
The Stilt House - Cedarburg
orange starNo Reviews
W62 N630 Washington Avenue Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
Union House Cedarburg | Restaurant & Bar
orange star5.0 • 7
W62N559 Washington Ave Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
Brandywine
orange star4.7 • 407
W61 N480 Washington Ave Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grafton

The Hutch
orange star4.6 • 191
1321 Wisconsin Ave Grafton, WI 53024
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Grafton

Cedarburg

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kalpak Foods, INC - 1101 Vienna Ct

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston