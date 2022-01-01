Go
  • Hanalei
  • Kalypso Island Bar & Grill

Kalypso Island Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

5-5156 Kuhio Hwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Kalypso Pasta$20.00
Eight tiger shrimp sauteed with herbs, olive oil and garlic. Combined with penne pasta, fresh tomatoes, basil and a house cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread
Beer Batter Calamari$12.00
Six calamari steak strips coated in our beer batter, lightly fried, and served with cocktails sauce.
Poke Bowl$17.00
Fresh Ahi poke served on a bad of steamed white rice. Drizzled with garlic chili, wasabi cream and sweet soy. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
Fish Taco$19.00
Two tacos served in warm corn tortillas. Topped with seasoned cabbage, cilantro jalapeno cream sauce, queso fresco and fresh cilantro. Served with house-made salsa.
Fish & Chips$17.00
Fresh local fish, beer battered and lightly fried until golden brown. Served with french fries and house-made tartar sauce.
Basket of Fries$7.00
Island Istyle Huli-Huli Chicken$25.00
Grilled marinated checken breast in our ginger teryiaki sauce and served with white rice.
Basket of Onion Rings$8.00
Coconut Shrimp Entree$27.00
Eight tiger shrimp rolled in coconut flakes and panko, lightly fried. Served over sweet Thai chili sauce, drizzled with sweet soy and a side of white rice.
Burger$15.00
Local grass-fed beef, grilled and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients

Location

5-5156 Kuhio Hwy

Hanalei HI

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

