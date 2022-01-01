Go
Indian
Bars & Lounges

Kama Bistro

Open today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

3480 Reviews

$$

9 South La Grange Road

La Grange, IL 60525

Popular Items

Tacos Lamb 2pc$8.00
spicy braised lamb, pico de gallo, corn tortillas, crumbled house-made paneer cheese. GF
Plain Steamed Rice$3.00
basmati rice
Tikka Masala/Makhani
creamy fresh roma tomato reduction sauce, flavored with fenugreek and Kama garam masala. GF includes 16oz rice
Naan$3.00
Garlic Naan$3.50
tandoori leavened bread
Crispy Chili Potatoes$8.00
crispy large fries, chili garlic tomato sauce. Gluten Sensitive | DF
Saag/ Spinach Masala
coarse pureed slow simmered spinach sauce, flavored with garlic and green chilies. GF, DF option includes 16oz rice
Vindaloo
spicy caramelized onion sauce, enriched with coconut milk, ground pickled Japone red chili. GF, DF option includes 16oz rice
Butter Naan$3.50
tandoori leavened bread. Contains eggs
Samosas$7.50
2 pieces of hand folded savory pastries filled with spiced potatoes and peas Contains Gluten | DF Option Available
Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

9 South La Grange Road, La Grange IL 60525

Directions

