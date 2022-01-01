Go
Toast

Kamado Ramen - Mid City

Irasshaimase! Welcome to our Restaurant, bringing you to the Japanese street food environment, for dine in or carry out with a full service bar. Broadcasting Sports and Anime for your pleasure. Come in a guest, leave as our family!

1022 Mid City Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

(R3) Miso Ramen$13.50
[Pork Broth] [Egg Thick Noodle] Chopped pork, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallion, butter corn & soft boiled egg.
(R10) Vegetable Ramen$11.50
[Vegetable Broth] [Kale Noodle] Bean sprouts, bamboo shoot, baby arugula, shiitaki mushrooms, tofu, steamed corn & cherry tomato.
(R7) Chicken Ramen$13.50
[Cloudy Chicken Broth] [Egg Thin Noodle] Sous vide cooked chicken, bean sprouts, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallions & soft boiled egg.
(R8) Curry Ramen$14.50
[Clear Chicken Broth] [Egg Thick Noodle] Curry chicken, bean sprouts, potato, carrot, soft boiled egg, mint
(A3) Gyoza$5.95
(5 pcs) Japanese dumplings
(R1) Tonkotsu Ramen$12.95
[Pork Broth] [Wheat Noodle] Chashu, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallions & soft boiled egg. scallions & soft boiled egg.
(R9) Shoyu Ramen$12.95
[Clear Chicken Broth] [Egg Thin Noodle] Chashu, bean sprouts, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallion, soft boiled egg & black garlic oil.
(R2) Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen$13.95
[Pork Broth] [Wheat Noodle] Chashu, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallions, soft boiled egg & shredded chili pepper.
(R4) Spicy Miso Ramen$14.50
[Pork Broth] [Egg Thick Noodle] Spicy chopped pork, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallion, butter corn, soft boiled egg & shredded chili pepper.
(A1) Pork Bun$5.95
Steamed bun filled w. sliced pork belly & cucumber (1 pc)
See full menu

Location

1022 Mid City Drive

Huntsville AL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tamarind Island Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Camp

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Shake's Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Superhero Chefs Huntsville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston