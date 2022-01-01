Go
Kamali Creole Kitchen

Kamali brings New Orleans flavor, music, and overall experience to Birmingham, AL. Come in and enjoy!

611 Doug Baker Blvd Suite 205

Popular Items

BANANA FOSTER BEIGNET$14.00
SHRIMP & GRITS$19.00
FISH & GRITS$21.00
SIDE SALAD$5.00
6' PO'BOY$13.00
VOODOO BEIGNETS$10.00
Location

Hoover AL

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
