Kampai
Come in and enjoy!
175 Center ST
Location
175 Center ST
Jackson WY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gather Jackson Hole
Order online to enjoy Gather's inventive American cuisine for takeout or delivery in Jackson Hole, WY.
Try our fresh takes on American classics like burgers or steak, a locally inspired elk Bolognese, Asian-influenced food like our Korean pork buns, and small plate specials like our crispy Brussels sprouts.
The Kitchen
Order from The Kitchen's modern American menu, all for curbside pick up and delivery, daily 5-9:30pm.
Gun Barrel Steak and Game House
Come in and enjoy!
Palate Jackson Hole
Order online to enjoy locally inspired soups, salads, sandwiches and entrees available for takeout and curbside pickup.