Muffins in Kanab

Kanab restaurants that serve muffins

Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen image

PIZZA

Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen

233 W Center St, Kanab

Avg 4.2 (1747 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Banana Nut Muffin$3.00
More about Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Kane County Hospital - Scrubs Cafe - 355 N Main St

355 N Main St, Kanab

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Cobbler Muffin$2.00
More about Kane County Hospital - Scrubs Cafe - 355 N Main St

