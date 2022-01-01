Kane restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kane restaurants
Must-try Kane restaurants

Texas Hot Lunch | 4 Sons image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Texas Hot Lunch | 4 Sons

24 Field St, Kane

Avg 4.1 (172 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$2.95
Our famous fries with many topping options
Ham & Cheese Sand.$2.50
topped with sauce and onions
Shake Lg.$4.25
Choice of vanilla, chocolate, peanut butter, strawberry, blueberry, caramel and banana
The Lodge at Twisted Vine image

 

The Lodge at Twisted Vine

117 North Fraley Street, Kane

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Mad Dog 159

159 North Fraley Street, Kane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Dog$5.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich+FRIES$11.00
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Table 105 image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Table 105

105 North Fraley St, Kane

Avg 4.6 (986 reviews)
Fast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Lodge at Twisted Vine Winery

117 Fraley Street, Kane

Avg 4.5 (269 reviews)
