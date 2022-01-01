Go
Toast

Kanela Breakfast Club

Welcome to our Virtual Restaurant!

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1552 N. Wells St • $$

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)

Popular Items

Orange Juice$5.49
Biscuits & Gravy$14.49
southern style biscuits, house made pork sausage, sage gravy, sunny side up eggs
Fried Chicken & Waffles$15.49
buttermilk fried chicken, sriracha honey sauce
+ add egg | $1.00
Lorraine Scramble$14.49
peppered bacon, swiss cheese, caramelized onion, charred scallions, toast
Short Stack$5.49
2 Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes
Pork & Jam Sandwich$14.49
house made pork sausage, cheddar, sunny side up egg, arugula, spicy pepper jam, english muffin
California Benedict$13.99
poached egg, avocado, sautéed spinach, tomato, sriracha hollandaise, english muffin
+ add peppered bacon or veggie bacon | $2.49
Chorizo & Eggs$15.49
eggs over easy, house made chorizo, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, salsa verde, toast
Three Eggs w/ Meat$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
Short Stack Banana Nut$9.49
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1552 N. Wells St

Chicago IL

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN

No reviews yet

The Black Barrel Tavern is an updated Americana & Brunch fare tavern with a sport friendly attitude. It is a meeting place for patrons of Chicago and those visiting, all are welcome! With our long list of speciality cocktails and craft beer, there is an option for everyone.

1959 Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ZANIES Comedy Club - Old Town

No reviews yet

LAUGH MORE WITH US
FOLLOW US @ZANIESCHICAGO

Forastero Restaurant

No reviews yet

Korean-Mexican Fare

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston