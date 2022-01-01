Go
Kanela Breakfast Club

Welcome to our virtual restaurant!

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave • $$

Avg 4 (910 reviews)

Popular Items

Lorraine Scramble$14.49
peppered bacon, swiss cheese, caramelized onion, charred scallions, toast
Monkey Bread$8.49
kanela (cinnamon), honey butter, caramel, toasted walnuts
Crunchy French Toast$13.99
challah bread rolled in crunchy corn flakes topped with fresh berries, crème anglaise
Fried Egg Sandwich$13.49
cheddar, spinach, tomato, peppered bacon or veggie bacon, chili aioli, bagel
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
BYO Skillet$11.99
Biscuits & Gravy$15.49
southern style biscuits, house made pork sausage, sage gravy, sunny side up eggs
Avocado Toast$13.99
avocado spread, avocado slices, pickled red onion, black & white sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, red pepper flakes, kale slaw, vegan tartine
+ add egg | $1
Orange Juice$4.99
S/ Bacon$5.49
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

