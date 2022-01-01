Kanela, LLC

Go
Popular Items

Bagels$2.50
Berry Trim$7.75
four berries, banana, get lean, vanilla whey protein
Latte
Plain Croissant$3.00
Avocado toast bagel$5.75
Energy Elixer$7.00
green tea, spinach, pinnaple, avocado, lemon juice, chia seeds
Harvest Turkey sandwich$7.95
Drink your Veggies$7.00
spinach, celery, parsley, pinnaple, mango
Mango Tango$7.00
mango, pinnaple, orange,
Peanut Butter Cup$7.75
Unsweetened almond milk, peanut butter, chocolate truffle, chocolate whey protein, vanilla whey protein,
Location

618 S HARRISON STREET

FORT WAYNE IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
We endeavor to provide a consistently delightful experience to our customers through meticulously planned quality ingredient combinations and innovative culinary techniques, paired with regular consummate service.

Come in and enjoy!

"Nawa" means "New Beginning" in Thai
Nawa features distinctive small and large plate dining, with culinary influences from Thailand, Japan, China, Korea and elsewhere in Asia. The emphasis on everything we present is based on distinctiveness and excellence. Part of our uniquely Asian experience includes custom-crafted beverages that showcase herbal and fruit flavors of the Far East.

Contactless restaurant quality food on wheels - served right in your neighborhood or parking lot. Schedule your food ahead of time & enjoy our mobile drive-thru!

